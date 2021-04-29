Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,469.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.