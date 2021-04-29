Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Cut by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 139,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 137,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,469.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

