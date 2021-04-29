V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Raised by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.