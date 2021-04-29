USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.150-6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.15-6.50 EPS.

NYSE:USNA traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.80. 381,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

