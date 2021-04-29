USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.150-6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.15-6.50 EPS.
NYSE:USNA traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.80. 381,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $102.96.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
