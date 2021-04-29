US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Xpress Enterprises were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USX opened at $10.00 on Thursday. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $12.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.00 and a beta of 2.01.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

