US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $3,796,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.