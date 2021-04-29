Uquid Coin Price Tops $26.36 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $26.36 or 0.00049165 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $263.57 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00832198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

