Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,133. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $433.76 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $273.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

