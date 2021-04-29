Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $150.78 and last traded at $149.07, with a volume of 2977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.81.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

