United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.85. 542,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,073. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.10 and its 200-day moving average is $259.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

