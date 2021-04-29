United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

UCBI stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,638 shares of company stock worth $583,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $51,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,804,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after buying an additional 660,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after buying an additional 374,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United Community Banks by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 202,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

