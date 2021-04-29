Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.30 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.38 ($33.39).

UN01 opened at €30.95 ($36.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.86 and its 200-day moving average is €29.18. Uniper has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

