Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

NYSE:UNP opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

