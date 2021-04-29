UniLayer Tops One Day Volume of $6.49 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, UniLayer has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $64.08 million and $6.49 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00005943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00067878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.77 or 0.00829611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00098287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001588 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

