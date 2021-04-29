Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lifted to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

