Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 674,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,682. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

