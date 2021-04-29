UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Motco grew its position in UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

