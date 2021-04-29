UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

BPOSY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.24.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

