UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after buying an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

