UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $651,000 in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lumber Liquidators as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $728.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.