UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $595,000 in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,008,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,030,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,135,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,551,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

CLDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.