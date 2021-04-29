UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $149.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $989.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.