UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $792.70 million, a PE ratio of 209.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

