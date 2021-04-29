UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 26,200 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNDX stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.