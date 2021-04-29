UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,900 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

