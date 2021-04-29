Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,083,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UBQU stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Ubiquitech Software has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

