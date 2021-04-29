Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $440.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.19. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.20.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

