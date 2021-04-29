Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TPC stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.14 million, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.