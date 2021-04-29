TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.65 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $44.65 million and $3.38 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,013,322,819 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

