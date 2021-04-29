Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $52.20. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 1,976 shares traded.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Cowen upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $936.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

