Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1212 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NYSE TKC opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

