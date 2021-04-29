Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $324.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.85. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

