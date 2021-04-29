Truist Increases Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $45.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

