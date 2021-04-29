Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,912 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JHG opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.49.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

