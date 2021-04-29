Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,892 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Ardagh Group worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE ARD opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

