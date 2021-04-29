Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,471 The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JOE opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

