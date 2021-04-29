Truist Financial Corp Invests $213,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

