Truist Financial Corp Has $217,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,923 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,266,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,893 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,241,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,647,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RPV opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.