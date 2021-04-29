Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 12,835 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,719,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

