True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.16

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.16 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 40199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNT.UN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.13%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

