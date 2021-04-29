Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.60.

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $102.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

