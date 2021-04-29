Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.46.

Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 63,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,786. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Capital stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 1.89% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.