Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Earns Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $877.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

