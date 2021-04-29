Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.46

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.46 and last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 36896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.93.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

