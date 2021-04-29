Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$13.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TCN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.03. 219,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,183. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 28.70%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

