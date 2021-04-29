TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 448,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,304,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

