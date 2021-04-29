TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.23. 5,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,281. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.