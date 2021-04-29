TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

AGZ traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,637. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

