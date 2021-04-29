TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.57. 31,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.