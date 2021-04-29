TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,252 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 1.6% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,432. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.91 and its 200 day moving average is $219.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

